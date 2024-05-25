TSA sets new record Friday for most travelers screened in a single day

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that it set a new record for most travelers screened in a single day on Friday, according to a post from the agency on X, formerly known as Twitter.

TSA officers screened 2,951,163 individuals at checkpoints nationwide, surpassing its previous record from November 26, 2023, over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“If you flew yesterday, congratulations, you were part of a record-setting day,” TSA public affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on X. “@TSA officers screened more people at airport security checkpoints nationwide yesterday (May 24th) than any other day in our 22-year history.”

Five of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history have occurred in 2024, the agency notes.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ross Levitt contributed to this report