How does being transgender affect your personal and family finances?

Washington (CNN) — From extreme poverty to discrimination at the workplace, surveys and studies show that transgender people deal with a bevy of economic struggles.

A joint report from the National Center for Transgender Equality and the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force found that transgender Americans were “nearly four times more likely to have a household income of less than $10,000/year compared to the general population.” The report, based on a survey of 6,450 respondents who identified as transgender or gender nonconforming, also found that unemployment is twice as high within the community and that “ninety percent of those surveyed reported experiencing harassment, mistreatment or discrimination.”

According to the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, “a transgender gender experience has been shown to be a unique and significant factor in economic, health, and experienced discrimination.”

Do you identify as transgender and have you struggled financially? The American Psychological Association defines “transgender” as “an umbrella term used to describe the full range of people whose gender identity and/or gender role do not conform to what is typically associated with their sex assigned at birth.”

Tell us about your experiences in the form below. Providing commentary anonymously can be discussed.

