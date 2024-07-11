Skip to Content
Prices fell in June for the first time since the start of the pandemic

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — US consumer prices did something in June that they haven’t done since the early part of the pandemic: They fell.

Consumer prices dropped 0.1% on a monthly basis, helping to bring the annual rate of inflation to 3% from 3.3% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Consumer Price Index report.

Falling gas prices as well as a drop in new and used car prices helped to usher in the overall decrease, BLS data showed.

Economists were expecting a 0.1% monthly increase and an annual gain of 3.1%, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

This story is developing and will be updated.

