Former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch arrested on charges related to sex trafficking, sources say

By Brynn Gingras, Kara Scannell and John Towfighi, CNN

New York (CNN) — Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, has been arrested on charges related to sex trafficking, two sources familiar with the case tell CNN.

Two other associates of Jeffries were also arrested as part of the case, which stems out of the Eastern District of New York, the sources added.

The indictment – which contains more than a dozen counts – alleges that between December 2008 and March 2015, Jeffries and two other associates engaged in a sex trafficking scheme in which they would recruit men with model aspirations, a source said. A second source says they allegedly would also engage in sex-themed parties at which these prospective models were given drugs, alcohol and Viagra to perform sex acts.

All three defendants were arrested this morning. Two of them – including Jeffries – are scheduled to make their initial appearances this afternoon in federal court in the Southern District of Florida. A third is scheduled to make his initial appearance this afternoon in federal court in the Western District of Wisconsin.

They will be arraigned in the Eastern District of New York at a later date, the sources said.

“We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse – not the media,” said Brian Bieber, attorney for Michael Jeffries.

Jeffries came under intense scrutiny in 2023 after a BBC investigation alleged the CEO and his partner Matthew Smith used a middleman to recruit and exploit young men. Dozens of men filed a lawsuit last year against Jeffries and Abercrombie & Fitch, alleging the former CEO used his position at the company to exploit and abuse men. Abercrombie & Fitch said it was “appalled” by the allegations and launched an independent investigation into the matter.

Jeffries served as CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch from 1992 until 2014, when the company announced his retirement.

As CEO for over two decades, Jeffries transformed Abercrombie & Fitch into a global brand for teen and youth fashion, often with provocative marketing.

In 2006, Jeffries went viral for a Salon interview, when he said: “We go after the attractive all-American kid with a great attitude and a lot of friends. A lot of people don’t belong (in our clothes), and they can’t belong. Are we exclusionary? Absolutely.”

Once-known for being a star of 1990s teen fashion, Abercrombie faltered in the 2010s and was considered out of vogue for many Gen Zers.

In 2013, Abercrombie & Fitch garnered notoriety after a Change.org petition that gained nearly 80,00 signatures called for the company to introduce larger, more inclusive t-shirt sizes. That year, Abercrombie & Fitch succumbed to the pressure and announced they would begin offering plus-sizes in some clothing.

Jeffries stepped down in 2014 amid celebration from fans who wanted to ditch his exclusionary vision for the company.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Mark Morales contributed to this report.