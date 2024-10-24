$478 million Powerball winning ticket sold in Georgia

By Graham Hurley, CNN

(CNN) — The winning ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot was sold in Buford, Georgia, the first time the top prize has been won in the state since 2016.

The ticket matching all six numbers, worth $478.2 million, was sold at Quick Mart on Buford Dam Road, according to a news release from Powerball.

The winner can choose between an annuitized prize of $478.2 million or a cash prize of $230.6 million. Both amounts are before taxes.

Georgia Lottery is required to keep all information about the winner of a prize of $250,000 or more confidential if the winner submits a written request.

It costs $2 to play a Powerball game, and the chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million. Drawings are held nightly every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The previous jackpot worth $44.3 million was won in California on August 19th, 2024.

The last winners of the jackpot prize in Georgia were William and Heather Ten Broeke in 2016. The pair won a prize of $246 million but took home a cash option of roughly $165 million, according to CNN affiliate WSB-TV.

