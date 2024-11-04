Elon Musk’s misleading election claims have been viewed more than 2 billion times on X, analysis finds

By Marshall Cohen, CNN

Washington (CNN) — In the run up to the high-stakes 2024 presidential election, Elon Musk has posted a blizzard of false and misleading claims about the election on his social media platform that have generated more than two billion views this year, according to new research analysis from a nonprofit that tracks misinformation.

Musk, the billionaire X owner who endorsed former President Donald Trump in July, has emerged as a leading figure in US politics, in addition to his longstanding reputation as an enterprising science leader at Tesla and SpaceX. He has given more than $118 million to a pro-Trump super PAC and hit the campaign trail to stump for Trump in Pennsylvania.

On his social media platform, Musk has posted a seemingly endless stream of political messages, many in support of Trump and far-right political narratives, generating more than 17.1 billion views since the July endorsement, according to the Center for Countering Digital Hate. The enormous megaphone would cost a political campaign about $24 million to reach the same audience on the site, the group said.

CCDH’s research is based on an analysis of publicly available data from X about Musk’s own posts and spending by political campaigns to promote ads on the platform. The nonprofit tallied up how many views Musk received on 87 specific posts that contained false claims about the 2024 election that were debunked by fact-checkers. CNN has knocked down many of these bogus and distorted claims as well, including Musk’s baseless assertion that undocumented immigrants are voting en masse in US elections for Democrats.

As polls have shown a tight race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, Musk has used the platform to repeatedly raise the false claim that Democrats are “importing voters’ by “flying millions” of undocumented immigrants into the US, so they can vote for Harris in the 2024 election and “make swing states permanently blue.” He has posted dozens of iterations of this debunked far-right conspiracy theory to his more than 200 million X followers.

“Given the sheer frequency of Elon Musk’s posting of disinformation and partisan rhetoric, it is almost inevitable that he will be one of the top spreaders of election-related disinformation in this cycle,” Imran Ahmed, the group’s founder, told CNN on Saturday.

A spokesperson for X did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the new data.

Ahmed, a sharp Musk critic, said X has become a “perpetual disinformation machine” since Musk removed many of the site’s guardrails that protected the platform from disinformation. The 2024 election is the first presidential cycle with the platform under Musk’s control since his takeover of the company formerly known as Twitter two years ago.

“He is using the platform to persuade people that elections are rigged,” Ahmed said, adding that he believes “it is such a tragic waste of a phenomenally powerful tool.”

X discloses data about how much political campaign spend to pay for ads on the platform, and it’s also public how many views those ads receive. Based on that information, Ahmed’s group determined that Musk’s election-related posts – boosting Trump and slamming Vice President Kamala Harris – were worth about $24 million.

CCDH is a regular target of Musk’s vitriol and he recently called the group a “criminal organization.” He sued the group last year, but the case was tossed by a federal judge who said in a blistering ruling that the litigation was aimed at “punishing” the group for criticizing X.

Musk’s recent outburst against the group came after internal documents were made public, showing that one of its priorities was to “kill Musk’s Twitter.” Ahmed told The Guardian that this referred to combating Musk’s pro-disinformation business model.

