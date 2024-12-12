Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

Warner Bros. Discovery stock surges as it restructures its business

<i>Eric Thayer/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Warner Bros. Studios is seen here in Burbank
Eric Thayer/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Warner Bros. Studios is seen here in Burbank
By
Published 7:17 AM

By Brian Stelter, CNN

(CNN) — Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s corporate parent, announced Thursday, it is establishing a new corporate structure that splits its cable networks off from its growing streaming business.

The restructuring is not a spinoff of cable assets, as Comcast recently announced, but it may ultimately have the same effect.

Warner Bros. Discovery will have two separate operating divisions: “Global Linear Networks” for CNN, TBS, TNT and other cable networks, and “Streaming & Studios” for Max and the company’s film and entertainment studios.

The company said the changes will take effect by mid-2025. Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) rose 11% after the restructuring was announced.

The new structure will give Warner Bros. Discovery more “flexibility with potential future strategic opportunities across an evolving media landscape,” CEO David Zaslav said in a press release.

Wall Street analysts have been anticipating merger and acquisition activity across the cable television industry contracts in the streaming era, particularly as President-elect Donald Trump takes office with a deregulation agenda.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content