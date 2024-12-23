The Container Store files for bankruptcy

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — The Container Store has filed for bankruptcy. It is the latest well-known retailer to fall victim to customers cutting back on discretionary spending.

The 46-year-old company said in a statement late Sunday that filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection will help it “bolster its financial position, fuel growth initiatives, and drive enhanced long-term profitability.” The Container Store revealed in court documents that it has about $230 million in debt and just $11.8 million in cash on hand, but will receive $40 million in fresh financing.

The chain’s 102 locations and website will remain open for orders during the process, which is expected to take 35 days to complete.

“The Container Store is here to stay,” said CEO Satish Malhotra in a statement. “Our strategy is sound, and we believe the steps we are taking today will allow us to continue to advance our business, deepen customer relationships, expand our reach, and strengthen our capabilities.”

Payments to vendors and suppliers will be made as normal and all customer deposits and orders will be honored and delivered, the company said. The Container Store plans to emerge as a private company when the Chapter 11 process is complete.

The company’s Sweden-based Elfa brand, described as a “premium customizable storage system,” isn’t included in the bankruptcy.

The filing comes a few weeks after a deal with Beyond, the parent company of Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock.com. The Container Store was expected bring Bed Bath & Beyond-branded products to some stores, but that deal appears to be in jeopardy. Beyond previously said that the financing deal was in doubt because the Container Store was struggling to reach an agreement with its lenders.

The Container Store’s stock has already been delisted by the New York Stock Exchange because it failed to meet the exchange’s financial standards.

Container’s collapse

The Container Store’s struggles show that the bump many retailers got coming out of the pandemic has ended, with retailers now facing a much tougher environment. More stores are expected to close this year than any year since 2020, according to Coresight Research. Chains like Party City, LL Flooring and Big Lots have filed for bankruptcy in recent months and plan to go out of business.

The retailer previously said in May that it conducted a strategic review of its business to boost its value and suspended its financial guidance. Sales dropped 10.5% during its latest quarter ending September 28, and the company lost $30.8 million during the quarter.

In addition to several quarterly losses, the company is vulnerable to changes in the housing market. Mortgage rates hit two-decade highs near 8% last year and are still hovering close to 7%. High interest rates have kept many people from buying or selling their homes, and the frozen housing market has spilled over to hurt the Container Store.

The retailer is also facing competition from other companies with lower prices, such as Amazon, Walmart and HomeGoods. Holiday shopping likely won’t be strong enough to prop up the Container Store, analysts say.

Moody’s Investors Service predicts overall holiday sales will grow just 1% to 3%, a slowdown from last year. Sales may be weaker for home furnishings, pressuring companies like the Container Store and Wayfair, said Christina Boni, a retail analyst at the firm.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report.