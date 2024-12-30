Walmart’s version of the Hermès Birkin has taken over the internet

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — Budget-conscious buyers looking for luxury alternatives have flocked to Walmart’s Birkin bag look-alike, nicknamed the “Wirkin.”

The leather handbag available on Walmart’s website is a more affordable alternative to French luxury goods maker Hermès’ Birkin bag. Many Wirkins appear to have sold out after buzz on social media.

Luxury brands like Hermès have remained in the public eye, but their prices put them out of reach for most people. Nonetheless, bargain-hungry shoppers love indulging — making cheaper, high-quality duplicates appealing.

Fashion influencers also play into the hype of these look-alikes, which the rise of online shopping and cheap shipping prices, even from halfway across the world, have made more accessible than ever.

Hermès doesn’t sell its bag online, but Maison de Luxe, a Los Angeles-based company that sells brand new and pre-owned Hermès bags, lists Birkin bags between $26,500 and $399,999. A “standard model” Birkin, which takes up to 40 hours to make by hand by a single artisan, can start at around $7,200 according to SACLÀB, a Munich-based marketplace.

Would-be Birkin buyers filed a lawsuit in March alleging that to buy a Birkin bag they first needed to purchase other Hermes accessories and items, effectively adding to the cost to snag one of the high-profile handbags.

On the flip side, the Walmart Birkin that has gained traction sells for as little as $78, depending on size and color. Kamugo, the maker of one Wirkin, says the purse is made with genuine cowhide leather but uses synthetic leather inside of the bag.

Kamugo isn’t the only brand to take a shot at Birkin dupes — BESTSPR, YMTQ and Judy are a few other brands listed on Walmart’s site that sell similar totes.

“The Walmart Birkin bag is called a Wirkin and it’s for the Wirkin class,” a TikTok user wrote.

Walmart did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Missing out on consumers

The Birkin handbag is an example of a luxury item with a reputation for exclusivity. Many celebrities — Beyoncé, Cardi B and the Kardashian family are all devotees — sing about and post photos of their Birkin collections. A Birkin bag made of crocodile skin sold for nearly $390,000 at auction during the pandemic. The tote was originally designed with space for baby bottles for British actress Jane Birkin in 1984, who needed a spacious bag as a young mother, according to Hermes’ website.

Hermès is one of the top luxury goods companies by sales, which improved by 32% in 2022 — boosted by new stores in New York and Austin, Texas, according to a Deloitte report. The company’s leather goods and saddlery products, primarily led by the Birkin bag, accounted for 42.8% of the company’s revenue in 2022, Deloitte reported.

“…Hermes is laughing in yalls face making you jump through hoops to give them tens of thousands of dollars?? no!!” wrote a user on X, who added that the Walmart bag looks good as well.

High-end handbags are among the most frequently purchased secondhand fashion categories. Walmart also sells pre-owned Birkin bags online, which run for thousands of dollars, among a number of sites selling used Birkins and other luxury items.

Consulting giant McKinsey & Co. recommends that luxury fashion executives recognize the importance of a large swath of their customer base: those who buy at least one luxury item a year and spend between $3,000 and $10,000 annually.

These consumers account for half of luxury brands’ revenue. Only about 30% of these buyers make decisions based on logos, according to McKinsey & Co.

Walmart and Kamugo may have inadvertently tapped into that consumer base by providing another version of the handbag.

“Walmart has given them entry, like ‘here you go, here it is.’ It’s a similar shape, this one is more functional for your cross-body moms and you are allowed to do this…,” reality TV star Bethenny Frankel posted on TikTok.

‘Dupe’ culture takes over

Hermès isn’t the only brand having its products duplicated — Stanley water bottles, Skims bodysuits and Lululemon leggings are among pricey brands facing competition from affordable lookalikes.

Hermès did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

“Dupes,” which are less expensive alternatives to household name brands without tacking on fake logos (meaning the item isn’t considered counterfeit, despite marked similarities to pricier originals), have racked up more attention online in recent years.

Steven Moy, chief client officer at luxury consultant G & Co., said dupes are inevitable. It’s reminiscent of how automakers Toyota and Honda received pushback for their luxury models, Lexus and Acura.

Some consumers have waited years for a Birkin bag, he said. Moy added that wealthy consumers, who are loyal to luxury brands like Hermès, won’t stop shopping because of these duplicates.

“The true ultra luxury, in that case, won’t be affected in the short run,” Moy said.

Some brands, like Lululemon, have hit back at dupes. The athleisure brand hosted a “dupe swap” in Los Angeles, promising its black Align High Rise Pant 25” in exchange for a duplicate pair.

Social media users have questioned whether buying a look-alike makes much sense, with one TikTok user saying “wouldn’t buy a fake one because I don’t even care to have a real one.”

The dupe manufacturers often operate without much transparency, and many brands don’t have a clear store origin. Kamugo, for example, doesn’t appear to have a website.

Moy says accessories like the Wirkin and fast-fashion companies make luxury accessible, especially for younger crowds who may eventually shop at luxury brands.

“There’s no right or wrong answer. It depends on what audience you want to serve,” Moy said. “Do they want to reach those audiences or do you want to keep your core audience?”

