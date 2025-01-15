Wall Street rallies on robust bank earnings and positive news on inflation

By John Towfighi, CNN

New York (CNN) — US stocks rallied Wednesday after an encouraging inflation report and blockbuster profits for some of America’s biggest banks.

The Dow gained around 625 points in midday trading, or 1.4%. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq moved higher by 2%.

Stocks started the day on a strong note, with the Dow almost 700 points higher immediately after the latest inflation report was released. Data showed a slowdown in the core measure of Consumer Price Index for the first time in months, rising just 0.2% from November and easing to 3.2% year over year after staying stuck at 3.3% since September 2024.

That’s an improvement despite headline consumer prices rising 2.9% year-over-year in December, edging up from 2.7% the month before, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday.

“We believe the market will be encouraged by the decrease in core inflation, which should alleviate some of the pressure on stock and bond markets, both of which have had a poor start to the year on inflation fears and concerns the Federal Reserve would not only stop cutting interest rates, but could even reverse course and begin raising them,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Northlight Asset Management, in a note.

Robust bank earnings for the fourth quarter are a positive signal for the wellbeing of the biggest players in US financial markets ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) posted a record annual profit of $58.5 billion, hauling in $14 billion in net income in the fourth quarter as an environment of lower interest rates and post-election market volatility proved profitable for the bank.

“Businesses are more optimistic about the economy, and they are encouraged by expectations for a more pro-growth agenda and improved collaboration between government and business,” said JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon in a statement.

Goldman Sachs (GS) also posted strong earnings on Wednesday, recording $4.11 billion in profit in the fourth quarter, more than double its profit in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Citi (C) posted a $2.9 billion profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with a $1.8 billion loss in the fourth quarter of 2023. That was “primarily driven by the higher revenues, lower expenses and lower cost of credit,” according to a press release. Shares of Citigroup rose by almost 7%.

Wells Fargo (WFC) stock rose by around 6% Wednesday after beating expectations and recording a $5.1 billion profit in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from $3.4 billion in the same period a year prior.

BlackRock (BLK), the world’s largest asset management firm, reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.67 billion, up 21% from the same period a year prior. BlackRock’s assets under management in 2024 increased to a record $11.55 trillion, up 15% from the previous year. BlackRock’s stock was up 4% Wednesday.

The 10-year Treasury yield edged lower as the bond market digested the improvement in core inflation, highlighting just how nervous some investors were about the potential for a rise in inflation.

The slide in yields is welcome news for the stock market, where investors were recently worried that rising yields would pull money out of stocks and toward bonds.

“Any further pullback in yields would be a constructive tailwind for stocks and the S&P 500,” Larry Tentarelli, chief technical strategist at Blue Chip Daily Trend Report, said in a note.

Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US, said he suspects the bond and stock market reactions could fade. “These aren’t good numbers,” Brusuelas said of the inflation report. “The bond market is very skittish right now. And they are prone to overreaction.”

Earnings from Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS) and more are expected to follow on Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

