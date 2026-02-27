Coroner names victims in planned murder-suicide on Rainier Street

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County coroner has identified two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Idaho Falls last week. 39-year-old James Herring and 47-year-old April Wielang of Idaho Falls were found dead in a home on the 1700 block of Rainier Street.

According to LinkedIn, the two were attorneys and had been law partners at Wielang & Herring PLLC, which was dissolved several years ago.

Last Thursday, Police say dispatch got a call about a possible suicide after a family member received a letter that looked like a suicide note. The letter stated that both Herring and Wielang planned a murder-suicide.

Officers responded and found the pair deceased. Authorities confirm they planned and carried it out together.

No other details could be confirmed at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.