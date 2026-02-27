Injured snowmobiler airlifted following crash near Togwotee Pass
JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) — A snowmobile crash on Togwotee Pass led to a dramatic helicopter rescue
Just before noon Thursday, Teton County Search and Rescue got an emergency alert about an injured snowmobiler. Officials say it happened between the “x” and “k” trails — near the “c-d” trail — a steep, hard-to-reach area.
Rescuers used a method called a short-haul, lifting the patient out using a long rope attached to the bottom of the helicopter, to retrieve the injured snowmobiler. A specialized team flew in, secured the man, and airlifted him to an ambulance waiting nearby.
Search and rescue says the entire mission took just over two hours.