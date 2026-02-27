Bright and breezy Friday leads into Sunday showers

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Overnight will remain mostly clear, with lows in the upper 20's and lower 30's.

Heading into your weekend forecast, Saturday will see increasing cloud cover, with highs remaining in the low 50's and light winds. Saturday night, we're tracking a slight chance of rain after 11 pm, as cloud cover continues to increase and lows remain around 35°.

Our next chance at wet weather arrives Sunday. A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49°.

A moderate chance of rain will continue into Monday, which will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52°.