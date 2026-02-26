Wind-driven embers started Baker Country Market fire

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Local News 8 is learning more about the Baker Country Market in Salmon that went up in flames over the weekend.

Lemhi County Fire Protection District Chief Mike Warner reported the cause of the fire. He said the store owner was burning boxes about 25-30 ft. away from the building, which was a common practice for store upkeep. The shop owner put out the box fire by 3 P.M. and monitored the area until he went to dinner around 5 p.m., thinking the fire was out. Warner said that by 6 P.M., wind speeds picked up, blowing some of the embers into a pile of pallets that spread to the store and engulfed the building.

Warner says the store is a total loss, sustaining $1.2 million in damages, and was not insured.

Local News 8 has not been able to get updates directly from the owners, as the market is operated by a local Amish family whose practices conflict with modern communication and media. Warner says this Sunday, February 28, the Amish community will gather for a meeting to decide whether to rebuild the store.

Operations and functions within the Amish community differ from those in modern civilian practice and are kept private within their commune. Some neighbors from outside the Amish community told us they are still in shock by the loss of the store and hope to see it return.

"I think I speak for the community as a whole that we wish they would rebuild. And if they do choose to rebuild, the community is behind them and will support them in any which way that they need help," said Craig Larsen, Salmon resident. "If they choose not to, the community will come together and support them in their choices because that's what it's about, a community coming together to support a family in our hometowns."