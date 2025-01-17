CNN settles with US Navy veteran after defamation verdict

By Hadas Gold, CNN

New York (CNN) — CNN settled a lawsuit brought by a US Navy veteran over a 2021 segment on evacuations in Afghanistan on Friday, hours after a jury found the network liable for defaming him.

The two-week trial was held in Bay County, Florida. A jury awarded the veteran, Zachary Young, $5 million in compensatory damages.

Following the verdict, the two parties settled the case as the punitive damages phase was underway. The details of the settlement were not made public.

“We remain proud of our journalists and are 100% committed to strong, fearless and fair-minded reporting at CNN, though we will of course take what useful lessons we can from this case,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.