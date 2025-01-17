Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

CNN settles with US Navy veteran after defamation verdict

<i>Brandon Bell/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>An exterior view of a garage near the world headquarters for the Cable News Network (CNN) on November 17
Brandon Bell/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
An exterior view of a garage near the world headquarters for the Cable News Network (CNN) on November 17
By
Published 1:19 PM

By Hadas Gold, CNN

New York (CNN) — CNN settled a lawsuit brought by a US Navy veteran over a 2021 segment on evacuations in Afghanistan on Friday, hours after a jury found the network liable for defaming him.

The two-week trial was held in Bay County, Florida. A jury awarded the veteran, Zachary Young, $5 million in compensatory damages.

Following the verdict, the two parties settled the case as the punitive damages phase was underway. The details of the settlement were not made public.

“We remain proud of our journalists and are 100% committed to strong, fearless and fair-minded reporting at CNN, though we will of course take what useful lessons we can from this case,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content