Mattel’s Aaliyah tribute Barbie doll sells out on launch

(CNN) — A limited edition Barbie of Aaliyah sold out within hours of going on sale on what would have been the late R&B singer’s 46th birthday.

The US singer and actress was killed on August 25, 2001, shortly after wrapping her music video for “Rock the Boat,” when her chartered plane crashed in the Bahamas. She was just 22.

Fans’ fascination with Aaliyah and her music have not abated in the two decades since her death, and the speed at which this doll sold out is testament to that.

Retailing at $55, the Barbie was listed on Mattel Creations — a platform for collectible items from the toy manufacturer. It is part of the firm’s Barbie Music Series, which is aimed at adult collectors and also features Stevie Nicks, Gloria Estefan and Tina Turner.

Dressed in black faux-leather pants, crop top, zipped vest, detached sleeves and statement shades, the doll’s look is inspired by the music video for Aaliyah’s song “One in a Million.”

The Barbie went on sale at 9 p.m. PT on Wednesday (midnight Thursday ET) and was only available to members of a subscription-paying Barbie collectors group on the site. It was also on sale on Target’s website, but that now states “preorders have sold out” and adds that more will be available to buy on January 26. The doll is also available to buy on Amazon’s UK site.

Born in Brooklyn but raised in Detroit, Aaliyah — known to fans as “Baby Girl” — shot to fame with her 1994 debut single, “Back and Forth.” Four of her albums have gone platinum, three posthumously.

The doll is the result of a collaboration between the Barbie Design team and Aaliyah’s brother, Rashad Haughton.

In a press release from Mattel, Haughton said: “I can vividly remember my sister playing with her favorite Barbie dolls for hours when we were kids. She would make them sing, dance and perform little concerts. It’s clear to me now that she was imagining dreams that would eventually become reality when she embarked on a career in entertainment at just fifteen years old.

“Inspiring confidence, belief in yourself and embracing who you truly are is the essence of Barbie. My sister would be ecstatic to see her legacy celebrated this way, empowering fans to dream big and believe they can be anything that their hearts desire.”

Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie, said in the press release: “Mattel is honored to induct the legendary Aaliyah, an artist who redefined the R&B genre and left an indelible mark on the ‘90s music scene, as our latest honoree in the Barbie Signature Music Series. Thirty years after the release of her iconic debut single, ‘Back and Forth,’ we invite fans to celebrate Aaliyah’s remarkable legacy.”

