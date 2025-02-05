Did DOGE really ‘delete’ the tech division that helped create the IRS Direct File free tax filing service?

By Jeanne Sahadi, CNN

(CNN) — Elon Musk, head of the chaos-causing Department of Government Efficiency, made an assertion this week that raised questions in some people’s minds about the status of the IRS Direct File program. That program enables tax filers in 25 states, if they choose, to file their taxes for free on the IRS website, if their tax returns aren’t too complex.

The Direct File pilot, which launched successfully last year, was created by the IRS in collaboration with something called 18F, which is a part of the Technology Transformation Services. Housed at the General Services Administration, 18F is one of the government teams “that specialize in supporting federal agencies to develop new digital services,” as the IRS described it.

On Monday, in response to a follower’s (factually incorrect) post on X about Direct File that mentions 18F, Musk posted “That group has been deleted.”

GSA did not respond to requests for comment on whether in fact 18F had been shut down.

CNN also reached out on Wednesday to the ranking members of the House and Senate committees responsible for oversight of the GSA, but has not heard back.

The IRS has not issued a comment on the matter.

While it remains unclear whether 18F has officially been dissolved by Musk and his DOGE team, it’s also not evident that its shuttering would prevent the IRS from continuing to operate its Direct File program. But there is reason at this time to think that IRS Direct File will remain fully operational this tax season.

The biggest reason is that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee last month, said point blank: “I will commit that for this tax season that Direct File will be operative.”

Another reason is that the IRS Direct File page appears fully operational.

