LG is sending free stickers to 500,000 customers who bought its recalled stove that caused 28 house fires

New York (CNN) — LG is recalling 500,000 electric ranges that have been involved in at least 28 fires and caused several injuries. However, customers who comply aren’t receiving refunds or exchanges — they’re getting stickers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in an alert that it has received 86 reports of “unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs” from humans and pets that can pose a fire hazard on LG Slide-In Ranges and Freestanding Ranges.

Customers who respond on LG’s website will get a warning label that comes with placement instructions and a reminder for customers to push a lock button when the range isn’t in use to prevent unintentional activation of the stove.

The ranges were sold at Best Buy, Costco and the Home Depot between 2015 and January 2025, and the recall covers about two dozen specific models.

In addition to the warning, the CPSC said that “consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.”

Several incidents involving the electric ranges caused extensive property damage totaling more than $340,000 and three fires that resulted in pet deaths.

LG didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

