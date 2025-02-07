Americans, including Republicans, now fear higher inflation this year

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Americans fear faster inflation is on the horizon.

The University of Michigan’s latest consumer survey, released Friday, showed that Americans’ inflation expectations for the year ahead surged this month to 4.3%, up a full percentage point from January to the highest level since November 2023.

“This is only the fifth time in 14 years we have seen such a large one-month rise (one percentage point or more) in year-ahead inflation expectations,” said Joanne Hsu, the survey’s director, in a release.

The survey’s sentiment index also declined in February for the second consecutive month, down 5% from January to its lowest reading since July 2024.

“The decrease was pervasive, with Republicans, Independents, and Democrats all posting sentiment declines from January, along with consumers across age and wealth groups,” Hsu said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

