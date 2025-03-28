Are you looking to buy a car before the tariffs go into effect?

By Robert Ilich, CNN

(CNN) — Americans can expect new vehicles to have higher sticker prices due to a new tariff on auto imports by the Trump administration.

The tariffs are expected to go into effect on Thursday.

