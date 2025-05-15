Engineers go on strike at NJ Transit, nation’s third-largest commuter line

By Chris Isidore, CNN

(CNN) — Engineers at New Jersey Transit went on strike early Friday, bringing trains on the nation’s third-largest commuter rail service to a halt.

A final day of negotiations between the state-run commuter rail service and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) failed to reach an 11th hour deal to prevent a strike.

The work stoppage is poised to severely inconvenience some 100,000 daily rail commuters, businesses across the New York metropolitan area, and fans of Shakira and Beyoncé, who will have trouble getting to concerts the two stars have planned at a football stadium just outside of Manhattan in the coming days.

Talks between the two sides ended slightly before 10 p.m. ET Thursday, according to both the union and NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri, who appeared at a press conference late Thursday night with NJ Gov. Phil Murphy.

Kolluri told the press conference late Thursday that the two sides had been close to reaching a deal but could not reach agreement on a wages package that the state and NJ Transit management believes is affordable. He said the two sides are due to return to the negotiating table by Sunday morning, and that he is ready to return to the the table before then if the union is willing to do so.

Kolluri and Murphy both said they want an agreement that is fair to the union members, but not one where the demands of the unions would cause financial problems for the railroad.

A previous tentative labor deal had been rejected by 87% of the 500 members of the union. While that deal would have given workers their first raise since 2019 and thousands of dollars in backpay for each union member, it still would have left members far short of the pay of engineers at Amtrak and nearby commuter railroads that use the same stations.

“NJ Transit has a half-billion dollars for a swanky new headquarters and $53 million for decorating the interior of that unnecessary building,” BLET National President Mark Wallace said in a statement. “They gave away $20 million in revenue during a fare holiday last year. They have money for penthouse views and pet projects, just not for their front-line workers. Enough is enough. We will stay out until our members receive the fair pay that they deserve.”

Commuters asked to work from home

NJ Transit officials said they had increased bus service in anticipation of the strike but admitted buses would only be able to handle an “extremely limited number” of commuters. The agency and Murphy urged commuters who ride its trains to make other plans or work from home, if possible. NJ Transit said commuters should limit traveling on the rest of the system to “essential” purposes only.

“If you can work from home, certainly tomorrow (Friday) …would be a really good day to do so,” Murphy said.

Besides the traffic congestion that will likely clog the bridges and tunnels that span the Hudson River as a result, many commuters to Manhattan will be hit with a “congestion pricing” toll of up to a $9 in addition to bridge and tunnel tolls that can cost more than twice that amount.

Beyond the daily commuters traveling mostly to and from Manhattan, the strike could cause huge problems for concertgoers. Shakira is set to perform Friday night at MetLife Stadium, located less than 10 miles from the Lincoln Tunnel that links New Jersey and Manhattan, and Beyoncé is due to perform there for a series of five shows starting next Thursday.

NJ Transit had already canceled special service to Thursday night’s Shakira show, out of concern fans could be stranded after the strike starts.

Concertgoers who drive to the Shakira or Beyoncé shows could find themselves stuck in worse-than-normal traffic as would-be train passengers are forced onto the roads.

The union has argued that its members need a significant raise to bring them in line with other engineers at other passenger railroads and that members would not accept anything less.

“We, the locomotive engineers of NJ Transit are asking only for a fair and competitive wage,” said Thomas Haas, the general chairman of the union’s unit representing the 450 engineers at the railroad, in remarks Wednesday night before the meeting of NJ Transit’s board. “The last thing we want to see is that (service) to be interrupted. But we’re at the end of our rope.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

