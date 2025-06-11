Blue Moon, the orange-flavored beer, is being turned into a lip balm

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — The vibrant burst of orange flavor emanating from a Blue Moon is so lip-smacking good that it’s being turned into a lip balm.

The Molson Coors-owned brand is partnering with Eos, a popular beauty company, to make a lip balm inspired by the punchy, Valencia orange flavor that’s brewed into a Blue Moon beer. The limited-edition product is “intended” for legal-aged drinkers and goes on sale Wednesday at Eos’ and Blue Moon’s website for $4.99.

The citrus-inspired balm is packaged in Eos’ orange-colored sphere and “delivers the same refreshing, juicy taste” of the beer, according to a press release. The orange-shaped product is debuting during the summer, when beer — and Blue Moon — sales typically peak as people stock up on brews for their summertime activities.

“The Valencia orange is more than a garnish. It’s a core part of our identity and what makes a Blue Moon a Blue Moon,” Courtney Benedict, vice president of marketing for Molson Coors’ Above Premium Beer, said in the release.

The lip balm is a small part of Molson Coors’ larger plan to revive the brand, which has declined amid a broader slowdown in craft beer sales.

Blue Moon has lost market share of the total dollars spent at US restaurants and bars over the past year by about half a percentage point, according to data compiled by Fintech and the National Beer Wholesalers Association. However, it’s still the country’s top-selling craft beer brand.

The decline has prompted Molson Coors to re-examine the 30-year-old brand, rolling out refreshed packaging that re-emphasizes the Valencia orange along with a new marketing campaign. The company also has added a light version and a non-alcoholic beer to Blue Moon’s portfolio in an effort to attract new and lapsed drinkers.

Molson Coors (TAP) recently reported dismal earnings, including a 42% drop in first-quarter net income. It also cut full-year guidance over tariffs concerns and economic uncertainty that it says is causing people to cut back on beer. Shares are down nearly 9% for the year.

