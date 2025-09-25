Microsoft terminates services for Israeli military after investigation into mass surveillance of Palestinians

By Oren Liebermann, Tal Shalev, CNN

(CNN) — Microsoft has terminated a set of services for the Israeli military after an investigation suggested Israel was using the company’s cloud computing technology for mass surveillance of Palestinians.

In a statement posted the company’s blog, Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company had “ceased and disabled a set of services to a unit within the Israel Ministry of Defense.” The move comes after an investigation by The Guardian and Israel’s +972 Magazine in early-August reported that Israel’s military intelligence unit, known as 8200, relied on Microsoft Azure to store millions of phone calls made by Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Microsoft announced on August 15 that it had begun a review of the allegations. Smith said Microsoft does not provide technology “to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians,” a principle it has applied “in every country around the world.” The review, Smith said, focused on business records, financial statements, internal documents and other records without accessing the content of the stored material.

During the investigation, the company says it found evidence that supports elements of the investigation from the news outlets, including Israel’s “consumption of Azure storage capacity in the Netherlands and the use of AI services.” Microsoft informed Israel of the decision “to cease and disable specific [Israel Defense Ministry] subscriptions and their services, including their use of specific cloud storage and AI services and technologies.”

An Israeli security official said, “There is no damage to the operational capabilities of the IDF.”

Microsoft said the review was still ongoing.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.