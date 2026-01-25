Protein is so last year. Why fiber is the next big thing

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Move over, protein. Fiber is on pace to be the next “it” nutrient of the year.

Consumers — particularly Gen Z — are fixated on stomach health, leading to the “fibermaxxing” trend taking hold on TikTok. As people try to maximize the fiber in their meals, major food companies are capitalizing on the trend with new, fiber-focused products.

“There is a consumer need in terms of digestion and gut health, and that’s something we’ve seen the last few years,” said Sherry Frey, health and wellness thought leader at NIQ. The younger generation, she added, understands that digestive health is linked to better skin and improved cognitive function.

Dataessential, a food and beverage research firm, found that 52% of consumers were interested in trying “fibermaxxing” after learning about the trend and that 42% of shoppers think food labeled “high fiber” is healthier.

Fiber builds on previous wellness-focused consumer trends, Frey told CNN. First was hydration, as seen with the rise of products like Liquid I.V. and Electrolit. Then protein, a trend that shows no sign of slowing down.

“The natural next step is for fiber,” she said, calling the converging of trends a “perfect storm.”

Also, fiber has been proven to trigger “a naturally occurring GLP-1 in our bodies,” she added, referencing the appetite-suppressing hormone in weight-loss drugs like Wegovy that are flooding the market.

Big Food responds

Consumers’ desire for fiber is already evident on grocery store shelves. Whole Foods’ forecast for 2026 said there are “more fiber-forward callouts on packaging” as well as more products with added fiber.

Thrive Market, a membership-based online supermarket, has seen fiber-related terms surge 30% over the past year with shoppers gravitating toward snacks, bars and supplements, a spokesperson told CNN.

Major food companies have taken notice: PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said on its most recent earnings call in October that “fiber will be the next protein.”

“Consumers are starting to understand that fiber is the benefit that they need. It’s actually a deficiency in US consumers’ diets, and that will be elevated,” Laguarta told analysts. (More than 90% of woman and 97% of men don’t get their recommended daily intake of fiber, the US government said in 2020.)

PepsiCo is already bolstering its soda portfolio with fiber-forward products. Last summer, it launched a gut-friendly soda following its purchase of Poppi with “Pepsi Prebiotic Cola,” which includes added fiber. More products are on the way, including fiber-enhanced versions of its SunChips, Smartfood popcorn and Propel hydration packets.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski also recently predicted on his Instagram account that fiber “is going to be big” in 2026, perhaps signaling that the fast food chain could dip its toes into the trend.

Snacks, such as chips and puffed crackers, will be the battleground for fiber, Frey predicts, notably products made from legumes and beans. But taste is a factor, especially if it’s made from plant-based ingredients.﻿

“Consumers are willing to make a trade, but they’re not always willing to make the trade if the taste isn’t there,” Frey said. “Despite the economy, they’re willing to pay a little more for these kinds of products.”

That’s where private labels created by major grocery stores come in. They are also getting into the wellness sector with fiber-enchanced products, but without the premium prices.

Aldi’s recently relaunched in-house line includes knock-offs of “better for you” sodas and meal bars. Walmart is expanding its Bettergoods lineup, which encompasses several foods that have plant-based ingredients.

Is this healthy?

The recommended amount of fiber is 25 grams per day for adult woman to 35 for adult males, according to medical experts, so “it’s a generally good healthy trend,” said Paul Kriegler, a registered dietician and senior director of nutritional products for Life Time Fitness.

However, the prepackaged products hitting shelves are not a panacea for this deficiency. He would rather consumers gravitate toward the produce and vegetable section at the grocer for their fiber needs.

The US government’s newly released dietary guidelines also urge people to prioritize “real food,” including “fiber-rich whole grains,” as well as curtail their intake of highly processed foods.

“What I’ve taught clients for a long time is to eat a pile of vegetables the size of your head every day,” Kreigler told CNN. “The irony is most of the foods that will help ‘fibermaxxing’ don’t even have labels and you have to go get them fresh.”

