When and where you can donate blood this holiday season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — The American Red Cross is urging all eligible donors to give the gift of life this holiday season to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter.

Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O.

Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. However, a patient’s need for lifesaving treatment doesn’t take a vacation or stop for nasty weather. Blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.

As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross Dec. 19-Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Bannock

Chubbuck

1/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Portneuf District Library, 5210 Stuart Avenue

Pocatello

12/18/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pocatello Blood Doantion Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine Ridge Mall

12/31/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Portneuf Medical Center, 777 Hospital Way

1/2/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pocatello Blood Doantion Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine Ridge Mall

1/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kinghorn Building, 1700 Kinghorn Road

1/16/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Idaho State University Library, 850 S 9th Street

1/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Butte Street Building, 2300 Butte

1/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gold's Gym, 1800 Flandro Drive

Bingham

Aberdeen

1/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 149 West Central, LDS Aberdeen Church

Firth

1/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Firth High School, 329 Lincoln Street

Shelley

1/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shelley Fire Department, 585 West Fir St

Bonneville

Idaho Falls

12/19/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2071 12th Street,

12/26/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church/Parish Hall, 1690 17th Street

Idaho Falls

12/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Idaho Falls Eastview Ward, 2349 Virlow Street

Idaho Falls

1/8/2020: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th Street

1/9/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Bureau of Land Management Forest Service, 1405 Hollipark Drive

1/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ucon Idaho Stake Center, 2967 E 105 N

1/14/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Idaho Falls City Building, 375 D Street

1/15/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mountain View Hospital, 2325 Coronado

Caribou

Grace

1/7/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grace High School, 704 South Main Street

Jefferson

Roberts

12/20/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Robert Ward Meeting House, 663 N 2858 E

Madison

Rexburg

12/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., John Adams GMC, 890 W. Main Street

12/28/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., LDS Lyman Building, 1952 West 6000 South

1/17/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Madison Memorial Hospital, 450 E Main Street

Power

American Falls

12/24/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Edgewood Spring Creek Manor, 605 Hillcrest Avenue

Teton

Driggs

12/19/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Teton High School, 555 East Ross Avenue

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.