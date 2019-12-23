Fan favorite Christmas light show returns after 5-year hiatus

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A decades old tradition for a Pocatello neighborhood is back after a hiatus.

Steve Leaman brought back the 'Country Christmas' light show at the 'Rustic Wagon Acres' up Gibson Jack.

He's been decorating his house since the 1970s, but he lost his home and all of his lights in the 2012 Charlotte Fire.

“Well the fire was quite a shock. You just didn’t have it in you anymore. It kind of shoots you down and you just gotta keep getting up," Leaman said.

Fans of the light show donated lights to help him rebuild the display.

"A lot of people wanted us to do it again. ‘Can you do it again? Can you do it again?’ So we decided, why not? So now we’re doing it again," Leaman said.

Thousands of lights, a mile of extension cord and two generators later and the Country Christmas is back.

Leaman encourages people to see the lights on Christmas Eve, where he'll be handing out candy canes.