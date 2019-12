News

Blackfoot, IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK)- Bingham County Sheriff's office was responding to a welfare check when then discovered an individual dead in a chair with a gunshot wound. That person has be identified as Bevin Chippewa, 45.

Officers found Jerry Phelps, 50, in the living room and they believe they committed suicide.

The incident has been classified as a murder suicide. No other information was given.