Caribou Targhee requests state recreation grants

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Caribou Targhee National Forest is submitting grant applications to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) to help out with a variety of projects on the forest.



The state administers funds collected on a variety of programs that use public lands.



“We have hundreds of miles of recreation opportunities in eastern Idaho,” said Zoned Recreation Staff Officer Curt Neppl. “IDPR grants allow us to maintain and enhance recreation sites and trails across the forest and we are looking for public input on our projects.”



The forest is looking at four projects using Off-road Motor Vehicle Funds. They include OHV Cattle Guards and snowmobile projects in the Ashton-Island Park District and Motorized Trail Head Kiosks and OHV Cattle Guards on the Dubois Ranger District.



From the Recreational Vehicle Fund, the forest is requesting funding for district campground sign improvements on the Ashton Island Park Ranger District, warming-hut vault toilet replacement at Big Springs, Campground improvements at Flatrock, fence improvements at Steel Creek and Stoddard Creek Campgrounds, and campground vault toilet replacement at Warm River.