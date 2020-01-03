Law enforcement searching Daybell’s home

News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A number of law enforcement officers are searching the home of Chad Daybell in Salem.

Neighbors said the police have been at the home since 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Rexburg police, Fremont County Sheriff's deputies and FBI agents can be seen searching the home and outside in sheds and buildings.

Fremont County sheriff, Len Humphries, said they are executing a search warrant looking for evidence in finding two missing children and the death of Chad Daybell's former wife Tammy. She passed away in October.

Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17 have been missing since September and are the children Lori Vallow/Daybell.

Lori Vallow/Daybell, married Chad Daybell a short time after Tammy's death.

Lori and Chad Daybell have refused to cooperate with police in determining the children's welfare and location.

Tammy Daybell was found dead at the home police are searching. At first, investigators thought she died of natural causes, but now think it could be suspicious. Her body was exhumed from her grave in Utah and the Fremont County Sheriff's office is waiting for the autopsy results.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further details as they come available.

