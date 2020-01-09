Cold Friday, Winter Storm Watch for Saturday

Idaho Falls



​​​​Cold and breezy with a few scattered snow showers Thursday night. Clearing skies for Friday morning with a COLD start to the day. Several significant storm systems start to arrive late Friday night and will continue all the way into the middle of next week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Saturday, which will likely turn to a Winter Storm Warning.

Friday: Partly cloudy with Increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening. Highs into the teens and lower 20's. Friday night, scattered snow showers. Low around 15°. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday, we'll see snow showers with highs near 30°. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Saturday night, Snow likely with lows into the upper teens and lower 20's. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday, Snow likely with a high into the upper 20's. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING…

WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7

inches possible.

inches possible. WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, the Snake River Plain, Mud Lake

Desert, and Southern Hills.

Desert, and Southern Hills. WHEN…From Friday evening through Saturday evening.

Parade of Winter Storms to Impact Much of Eastern Idaho into

Next Week.

By late Friday night, a series of winter storms that will be moving through the Gulf of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest will finally push eastward enough to start affecting central and eastern Idaho. The first storm will bring gusty winds Saturday, but also 6 to 14 inches of snow to portions of the central Idaho mountains, mainly the Stanley Basin and Sawtooth Mountains, and the entire Wood River Basin. And before Saturday sunrise, the eastern highlands and Island Park region along the Montana border southward to the Bear River Range on the Utah border will also experience heavy snow, with widespread 6 to 12 inches of new snow.

The Snake River plain, eastern Magic Valley, Lost River and Pahsimeroi basins, and the south central highlands of Idaho will not be able to dodge this series of storms either. 3 to 7 inches,

depending on location, are expected for Saturday and Saturday night, then 1 to 4 inches on Sunday and more on Monday.

This is just the first in a parade of winter storms. More snow arrives on Sunday and Sunday night, then at least one more heavy

snowstorm on Monday, with another possible on Tuesday. If this impressive series of storms stay as forecast, snow removal

resources and operations will be pushed to their limits for a consistent four-day period. The Idaho transportation system at the

state, county and municipal level will undergo severe impacts, especially during the upcoming weekend.