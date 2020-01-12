WILD,WILD WEST WINTERFEST

News

ISLAND PARK, ID (KIFI/KIDK)

If you are looking for a great way to get out and enjoy all that winter has to offer, plan on heading to Island Park this weekend for the Wild, Wild West Winter fest.

This event is great family fun. Activities kick off Friday night with the parade of sleds and then a huge fireworks display.

Be sure to spend the night because on Saturday there is everything from an Ice Fishing Derby and Vintage Sled show to a Kids Carnival with Snow Graffiti.

Activities continue throughout the day ending with Casino Game Night and Live music.

Here is the schedule of events.

Friday, January 17, 2020

6:00 PM - 6:30 PM- Parade of Sleds and Opening Ceremony -The Pines

7:30 PM- Fireworks Timbers Condominiums

Saturday, January 18, 2020

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM- Kids Ice Fishing Derby - Eagle Ridge Ranch

10 AM- Vintage Sled Show - Lakeside Lodge

11:00 AM - Snow Graffiti Contest -The Pines

11:00 AM - Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides - The Pines

11:00 AM - Hot Dogs/ Brats feed - High Mountain Adventures and

Sawtelle Resort

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Kids Carnival - Timbers Condominiums

2:00 PM - Snowball Dodge Ball - Henry's Lake Station

6:00 PM - Midnight - Casino Game Night - Lakeside Lodge, Live Band

Sunday, January 19, 2020

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Sunday Brunch Buffet - Lakeside