Reports detail man’s death months before son went missing

PHOENIX (AP) - A man who was fatally shot when picking up his son from his estranged wife in suburban Phoenix was confronted by his baseball bat-wielding stepdaughter, shortly before her uncle killed him during a dispute.

The killing of Charles Vallow occurred months before his 7-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old stepdaughter Tylee Ryan went missing.

Àuthorities say Vallow’s wife and her new husband never reported the children missing and disappeared soon after being questioned by police.

Investigators previously provided an account of the July 11 death, but released records Monday that revealed Ryan confronted Vallow shortly before the shooting.