Westside Ranger District seeks state recreation funds

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - As it has in other parts of the region, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest will ask the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department for state-administered funds to make some public land improvements in the Pocatello area.

The Westside Ranger District is seeking funds for five projects from programs primarily funded by off-highway vehicle registrations and gas tax revenue.

"This is a great program that allows us to improve our current recreation system," said Rob Harris, recreation technician for the Forest Service. "This year we are applying to the OHV, motorbike, and recreational trails program to request funding for several projects."

The specific projects include funding to purchase and install two wooden trail bridges for the West Fork Mink Trail bridges.

A second project would repair high use trails on the district and employ a summer trail crew.

The forest is seeking funds to replace current recreation and trails motorcycles and mountain bikes used for patrol purposes.

And, another project seeks funding to improve signage on trail systems ranging from Gibson Jack Trail south to the Slate Mountain area.