School delays and closures for January 15, 2020
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A number of schools in Eastern Idaho are putting schools on a two-hour delay.
The Superintendent for Sugar Salem School District tells Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 that schools will start on a two-hour delay.
North Fremont Junior and Senior High Schools, as well as Ashton Elementary, will start with a two-hour delay. All other schools in the district are expected to start on time.
Jefferson County School District will start with a two-hour delay.
However, the morning pre-school and kindergarten classes are canceled.
Afternoon pre-school and kindergarten will start on time.
