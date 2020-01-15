With freezing temps, local agencies seek to help homeless

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For most, escaping snowstorms and freezing temperatures is as easy as stepping inside your home. However, it’s much more challenging to stay warm if you’re homeless. In some cases, the fight to stay warm turns deadly.

According to the United States Interagency Council of Homelessness, there are more than 500,000 people experiencing chronic homelessness daily. Idaho contributes more than 2,000 homeless according to the most recent count in 2018.

The federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently granted $4.2 million towards supporting homeless assistance programs in the state. In total, Idaho will receive $4,234,119 to support 27 projects across the state. However, hundreds of people in the state don't know where they will sleep tonight.

Local News 8’s Brady Halbleib is following this story. Tonight, Brady looks into the struggles of homelessness throughout the winter months and some people who are working to help.

