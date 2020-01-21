Legislation to legalize hemp in Idaho introduced in Senate

News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Growing hemp would be legal in Idaho under proposed legislation.

The Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday voted to clear the way for a hearing on the bill brought forward by Republican Rep. Dorothy Moon.

The legislation aims to align state law with federal law contained in the 2018 Farm Bill.

It would change Idaho law to allow hemp with a small amount of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Idaho law currently allows no trace of THC.

Attempts to legalize hemp in Idaho failed last year.

Moon says the legislation has an emergency clause that would allow farmers to grow hemp this year if signed into law.