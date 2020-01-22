Idaho lawmakers hear divisive testimony on science standards

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A panel of Idaho lawmakers heard contentious testimony on the state's education standards for science.

Republican Rep. Dorothy Moon testified against the standards because she said they don't paint logging, mining or other natural resource-based industries in a positive enough light.

A science teacher and co-chairwoman of the committee that worked on the standards says they give teachers the flexibility to tailor lessons to their communities.

She also says they ensure kids learn by actually doing science, not just memorizing facts.

A vote on the standards in science, English language arts and math could come Friday.