Over the last year, 6 On Your Side has expanded its “Finding Hope” series to focus not only on addiction, but mental health and the issues surrounding local stigma, access to resources and the tools people are using to find a light at the end of the tunnel. Reporters and anchors spoke to real people facing real problems with a goal to help members of our community come up with solutions in the sometimes dire moments so many face.

In this endeavor, 6 On Your Side teamed up with KXLY in Spokane and Coeur d' Alene, as well as Local News 8 in Idaho Falls, to produce a half-hour special called "Finding Hope: Idaho's Mental Health Challenge" presented by Optum.

The special airs at 7 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time) on Friday, Jan. 31, and will be broadcast statewide. It also is available on each station’s website, in addition to the 6 On Your Side YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Please join the conversation and give honest feedback about where holes in mental health care lie, what work is being done to close those holes and what else needs to be done. Join us as we identify warning signs to look for in your workplace, in your home or in your child's school. This is a case where what you don't know can hurt you or someone you love, but the resources are there for individuals who seek help. It all starts with identifying the problem. Then, we can all join in finding the solutions.