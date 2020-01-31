Jackson Hole health agencies track Coronavirus

News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-As an international destination resort, the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce is helping visitors and business answer concerns about the Novel Coronavirus.

The Chamber says the community has an exceptional emergency management team that specializes in communities reliant on year-round tourism.

St. John's Health and the Teton County Health Department say local and state efforts are being developed, using information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). A public website has been created to help the public. And they say local authorities will notify the public if the situation evolves.

In the meantime, the health agencies advise it is cold and flu season and common preventative actions will help. Those include hand-washing, avoiding contact with sick people, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick.

