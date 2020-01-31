Mascot debate resurfaces amid Super Bowl LIV

Idaho

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There is a local blitz to tackle a hot-button issue this Super Bowl weekend. Some tribes across the country are condemning the use of cultural clothes, symbols and imagery likely worn by Kansas City Chiefs fans.

"This mascot issue is pretty big and not just trending in the state of Idaho," public affairs manager for Shoshone Bannock Tribes, Randy’L Teton said.

The Shoshone Bannock tribes are teaming up with tribes across the country who are saying the Chiefs mascot among others are demeaning and racist towards native americans.

"Having our people portrayed by everyone wearing war bonnets and painting their face -- we have meanings behind that," Teton said.

Less than six months ago, Teton High School removed its Redskins mascot. Meanwhile, the issue is now making its way to the forefront once again just days before Super Bowl LIV.

However, Randy’L says the way for chance is taking a stance at the local level. Two weeks ago, Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, who represents Teton County, said he wanted to introduce a bill that would strip local school boards of their authority to change school’s mascots. He’s since backed off of that resolution.

"Our leadership are definitely going to be the key in making any changes. We are very open to working with the local school districts in what those changes would be," Teton said.

