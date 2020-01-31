Power County Sheriff Jim Jeffries announces retirement

Idaho

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Power County Sheriff Jim Jeffries has announced he will not seek re-election and will retire at the end of his term in January of 2021.

Sheriff Jeffries will have logged more than 38 years of public service at the end of the current election cycle.

He began working at the Power County Sheriff’s Office in 1982 as a part-time dispatcher and reserve patrol deputy. He worked his way through the ranks and was Chief Deputy when former Sheriff Howard Sprague retired in 2005.

He will have served four elected terms as sheriff.

“A big challenge has always been with the budget; to get what we need in the workplace such as safety equipment and to create a good working environment in order to attract and keep great deputies," he said. "I have been lucky to have a good Board of County Commissioners to see the vision of where I wanted to lead the sheriff’s office and work with me toward goals I set to address the endless list of unfunded mandates placed at the Sheriff’s door."

In addition to being Sheriff, in 2006, Jeffries also worked for the City of American Falls as the Interim Chief of Police for eight months.

Sheriff Jeffries is very thankful for all the people who supported him and helped him through the years.

“A big heartfelt thank you for allowing me to serve as your sheriff for 16 years,” he said. "It has been a great honor and privilege."

In retirement, Sheriff Jeffries said he plans to do some woodworking and spend more time with family and friends.