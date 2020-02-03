LDS Church missionaries being cut in Liberia over supply worries

National-World

LIBERIA (KIFI/KIDK) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reducing the number of missionaries in Liberia due to economic conditions in Liberia and concerns about adequate supplies.

Over the next few days, 23 missionaries who were nearing their scheduled departure date will return home. Eight other missionaries who were preparing to arrive in the mission have been temporarily reassigned to other missions.

A church spokesman says the remaining 99 missionaries in the Liberia Monrovia Mission have adequate supplies.

Liberia is home to some 13,200 Latter-day Saints, spread throughout 48 congregations. The Church’s missionaries have been in the country since 1987.