Pheasants Forever receives Cabela’s grant

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Upper Snake River Chapter of Pheasants Forever has been awarded a grant of $4,491 from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Outdoor Fund.

The money will be used to support local conservation efforts, including enhanced wildlife habitat on more than 15.8 million acres across the United States and parts of Canada. Specifically, the donation will be used to improve the water delivery system at Deer Parks Wildlife Management Unit (WMA) and habitat resortation at the Mud Lake WMA.

Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops generate donations from customers who agree to "round up" their purchases to support conservation efforts.

According to Cabela's, the public will benefit from the projects by providing access for a variety of activities, like bird-watching, hiking and hunting. And, they say more hunters will be able to take advantage of opportunities created by habitat improvements.