Republicans change course on Idaho presidential primary bill

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Republicans altered course Monday on a bill restricting voters in presidential primaries after complaints it would have disenfranchised hundreds of voters.

Idaho voters can currently register or switch parties right up to the March presidential primary. But under the bill, voters would have to register with a particular party about 90 days before the presidential primary.

The measure passed by the House State Affairs Committee deletes a clause that would have made the bill retroactive and cut out voters who registered as a Republican or Democrat after Dec. 10.