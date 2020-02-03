Road, Office, School Closures for Monday

News

I-15 from Dubois to the Montana line

I-84 from Utah line to Malad City

US 20 West, from Idaho Falls to Atomic City

Idaho 33, from Newdale to Tetonia

Idaho 32, from Ashton to Tetonia

Idaho 47 east from Ashton

Fremont County Joint School District 215

American Falls School District 381

Clark County School District

Island Park Charter School

West Jefferson School District 253

Pocatello-Chubbuck District 25

Bear Lake School District 33

Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello

Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello

Jefferson School District 251

Bonneville Joint School District 93

Shelley School District 60

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy #483

Grace Joint School District 148

Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls

Alturas International Academy Charter School

Aberdeen School District 58

Gem Prep: Pocatello Charter School

Soda Springs Jt. School District #150

Ririe School District #252

Watersprings School in Idaho Falls

Monticello Montessori Charter School

Snake River Montessori School

Idaho Falls School District 91

North Gem School District 149

White Pine Charter School & White Pine STEM

Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School.

Firth School District #59

American Heritage Charter School

Mackay School District 182

Madison School District 321

Sugar-Salem School District 322

Butte County School District 111

Lighthouse Montessori closed

LIV Teen Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) Regional Highway Closures:All operations at the Idaho National Laboratory are curtailed today, both in town and at the site. This includes operations at Fluor Idaho, Battelle Energy Alliance, and NRF. More information will be provided directly for employees on shift schedules. The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is closed and trucks are not running today due to road closures and road conditions. The Museum of Idaho will be closed Monday for the safety of staff and visitors. Both the Rexburg and Idaho Falls campuses of Development Workshop. The Idaho Falls Senior Center "Meals on Wheels" program will not operate today. Schools Closed:Both the Idaho Falls and Rexburg campuses of Development Workshop are closed today. SCHOOL DELAYS FOR MONDAY: ISU classes on the Pocatello and Idaho Falls campuses will have a delayed start time. All classes starting before 10 a.m. have been cancelled for Monday, February 3.