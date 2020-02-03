Road, Office, School Closures for Monday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) Regional Highway Closures:
- I-15 from Dubois to the Montana line
- I-84 from Utah line to Malad City
- US 20 West, from Idaho Falls to Atomic City
- Idaho 33, from Newdale to Tetonia
- Idaho 32, from Ashton to Tetonia
- Idaho 47 east from Ashton
- Fremont County Joint School District 215
- American Falls School District 381
- Clark County School District
- Island Park Charter School
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Pocatello-Chubbuck District 25
- Bear Lake School District 33
- Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello
- Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello
- Jefferson School District 251
- Bonneville Joint School District 93
- Shelley School District 60
- Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy #483
- Grace Joint School District 148
- Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls
- Alturas International Academy Charter School
- Aberdeen School District 58
- Gem Prep: Pocatello Charter School
- Soda Springs Jt. School District #150
- Ririe School District #252
- Watersprings School in Idaho Falls
- Monticello Montessori Charter School
- Snake River Montessori School
- Idaho Falls School District 91
- North Gem School District 149
- White Pine Charter School & White Pine STEM
- Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School.
- Firth School District #59
- American Heritage Charter School
- Mackay School District 182
- Madison School District 321
- Sugar-Salem School District 322
- Butte County School District 111
- Lighthouse Montessori closed
- LIV Teen Center
