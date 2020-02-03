Trump and Pelosi haven’t spoken in months

News

When he delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump will directly cross paths with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the first time in months.

According to a Pelosi spokesman, the two have not spoken since the October 16 meeting in which Trump insulted Pelosi, including calling her a “third-grade politician,” before she and other top Democrats walked out and later accused Trump of having a “meltdown.” That meeting was supposed to be about Syria.

The lack of communication comes amid Trump’s impeachment proceedings but is all the more remarkable given the number of high-profile events that have impacted the US during that time, including the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump said Sunday he will likely have a difficult time working with Democrats after his expected acquittal vote.

“I’d like to, but it’s pretty hard when you think about it, because it’s been — I use the word witch hunt, I use the word hoax. I see the hatred. I see the — they don’t care about fairness, they don’t care about lying,” Trump told Fox News.

“You look at the lies, you look at the reports that were done that were so false. The level of hypocrisy. I’m not sure that they can do it, to be honest. I think they just want to win, and it doesn’t matter how they win.”