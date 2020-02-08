Idaho road closures

News

IDAHO, (KIFI/KIDK) Parts of the ID 32, ID, 33, ID 34 are closed due to blowing and drifting snow. The Idaho Department of Transportation says, "between the start of ID 32 (near Tetonia) and ID 47 (near Ashton). The road is closed. Look out for high winds. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Between Main Streeet (Newdale) and Egbert Avenue (Tetonia). The road is closed. Look out for high winds. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Between Panting Lane and The Wyoming State Line (2 to 52 miles east of the Soda Springs area). The road is closed. Look out for high winds. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway." They don't give a time when any of the 3 will reopen.