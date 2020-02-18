Business as usual: Jakers open after car crashes through front door

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Jakers Bar and Grill is open for business and operating as normal after a car drove through the restaurant's front door Monday.

The accident occurred during the lunch rush, around noon, but luckily no one was injured.

"Somebody could have been coming in or going at the same time and neither of that happened, so we're thankful," Lucan Bunzow, Jakers' bar manager, said.

According to Bunzow, the entire building shook and he wasn't immediately sure what had happened.

"Honestly, I thought that a transformer had blown or something because it was loud," he said. "It was definitely a shock to all of us, the staff and the guests included."

The restaurant was only closed for a few hours on Monday as crews made sure there was no serious structural damage to the building. Jakers opened as usual on Tuesday, staff and guests just had to use a side door.

A temporary front door will be in place in the next few days.