BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For years, Blackfoot has used the city's seal as its logo. Several years ago, some of those running the city felt that it wasn't marketing itself properly and decided to see how others identified Blackfoot.

"Jot down here, when you hear Blackfoot, what does it mean to you," Lisa Tornabene, the city's human resources director, explained of their process.

"Some people just sent back nothing. Some people sent back Grove City. Some people sent back Potato Museum, so there was just a variety of different answers, but nothing cohesive and nothing that we felt really spoke to who we are as a community."

During a city council meeting on Tuesday, the council members were expected to vote on a new logo from a list of four possible designs. The council members seemed divided and couldn't agree on one, but many liked the idea of combining aspects from several designs.

The new logo, when complete, will incorporate the rivers and mountains that Facebook voters wanted.

According to Tornabene, the 18 months of work on designs have only cost about $4,000. She estimates the total cost will be no more than $15,000 when the switch is complete.

"We’re going to do it incrementally," she said. "We’re not just going to do this broad brush stroke and change everything immediately."

Once a new logo is designed and agreed upon, the plan is to change the branding on all of the city's signs, trucks and even clothing.

First responder vehicles will not be included in the switch to avoid any confusion.

Tornabene says Blackfoot views this as an opportunity to attract investment and move the city into the future.

Since no final decision has been made, the council will further discuss the matter during an April meeting.