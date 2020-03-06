ISU Health Fair draws hundreds

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University students are serving the public for all their health needs. Continuing a 30-year tradition, the ISU health fair has provided education and activities designed to help people live healthier lives.

Students and staff from nearly 10 health departments at ISU were on-hand to provide free or reduced-cost health screenings to the public Thursday.

Event organizers say this event is a great opportunity for people without health care coverage to get a free check-up.

“If they do have limited access to healthcare, they can come to have this free screen, speak to those organizations that can help them address the needs they might have,” director for ISU’s Wellness Center, Carol Kirkpatrick said.

The event was held Thursday on campus in the Student Union Building from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

